‘We Are Fully Prepared’: CDS Bipin Rawat on India-China Standoff

General Rawat, who was attending the launch ceremony of INS Himgiri, which took place at GRSE facility in Kolkata, further stated that, “We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest,” reported ANI.

He assured that “we are fully prepared for any eventuality that we may be faced with”.