WB: TMC Worker Allegedly Stabbed, BJP Polling Agent ‘Attacked’
Reports of disruption and violence emerged from various parts of West Bengal during the second phase of polling.
In the early hours of Thursday, 1 April, a few hours before the polling for second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began, a TMC worker was allegedly stabbed to death in Paschim Medinipur’s Keshpur.
A group of 10-15 people allegedly attacked Utam Duloi with sharp weapons and he died on the way to the hospital, police said.
According to the deceased’s family, BJP "goons" attacked him in a bid to create tension and intimidate voters ahead of polling.
Reports of disruption and violence emerged from various parts of the state, including Paschim Medinipur’s Keshpur, Debra, Ghatal among others. The BJP and TMC are contesting each other in all 30 constituencies and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former aide and TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.
BJP Polling Agent Attacked, Candidate’s Car Vandalised
According to news agency ANI, a BJP polling agent in booth number 173 in Keshpur was allegedly attacked by TMC goons. The agent was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the attack.
In another incident in the area, Keshpur’s BJP candidate Tanmay Ghosh's vehicle was also vandalised on polling day. The police alleged that it was done by supporters of the TMC, PTI reported.
The police officer said, an unidentified mob of people ambushed Ghosh'’s vehicle with bricks and bamboo sticks, and also vandalised cars of media personnel.
According to the report, three persons have already been arrested owing to the assault and a team of central forces have reached the spot, an Election Commission official informed.
TMC's Derek O Brien has also written to the Election Commission, alleging booth capturing by BJP workers in the highly-contested Nandigram constituency.
Meanwhile, the EC had declared the seats going to polls in the second phase as ‘sensitive’ and informed that 23 general observers, nine expenditure observers, and six police observers would observe the second phase, with 800 companies covering security, the Indian Express reported.
In Nandigram, drones and helicopters are conducting an aerial survey.
An EC official told PTI, “Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high-profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. We want to ensure that the law-and-order situation is not compromised and people can vote freely without fear.”
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and The Indian Express)
