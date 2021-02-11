Video Shows Disengagement of India-China Troops at Pangong Tso

Hours after Defene Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that India and China have begun disengagement of troops at the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, a video showing the disengagement process has surfaced on social media, showing the disengagement process being conducted by the two sides.

In the 1.15-minute clip being shared, visuals of the formal meeting of the disengagement and the tanks of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA being disengaged can be seen.

The Quint has not been able to independently authenticate the video.