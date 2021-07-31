Watch: Cars Submerged Following Incessant Rains in Ranchi
Ranchi recorded the heaviest rain of the season at 182 mm, according to Skymet weather report on Saturday.
Several areas in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi have been inundated following incessant rain in the capital over the last 24 hours.
According to Skymet weather report on Saturday, 31 July, Ranchi recorded the heaviest showers of the season at 182 mm.
Social media users have shared several videos. Among them, one shows cars submerged after rains lashed the city.
Several districts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall) for almost two-thirds of the 24 districts in the state.
The current spell of rain in the state is due to the low-pressure system that has built up over the Bay of Bengal, Abhishek Anand, director in-charge, meteorological department, Jharkhand, told Hindustan Times.
