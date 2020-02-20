Was Told Nationalism has Nazi Links, Avoid it: RSS Head Bhagwat

Speaking at the ‘Sangh Samagam' organised at Moharbadi in Ranchi, Jharkhand, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that he was once advised to not use the word 'nationalism' as it has connotations of Nazism.

Narrating an anecdote of his visit to the UK, he said that he was advised by an RSS representative there to be careful about the words he used. Usage of words like ‘nation,’ ‘national’ and ‘nationality’ was acceptable, but the word ‘nationalism’ has links to Hitler and Nazis, Bhagwat said he was told.