Wasn’t Aware Of All Decisions Taken at Republic: Goswami to Police

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 22 June, named Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an accused in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam, nine months after registering an FIR in the case.

Allegations against the television personality pertain to his purported chats with BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta and specific techniques used to manipulate Republic TV’s TRP.

Goswami and four others from ARG Outlier Media (that owns Republic TV) were named in the 1,912-page charge sheet submitted by the Mumbai Crime Branch to the Magistrate Court.

A month before this the Mumbai Police had sought Goswami’s response to 68 questions about the incriminating WhatsApp chats, complaints made before Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and allegations of TRP manipulation.