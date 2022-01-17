Wardha Illegal Abortion Case: Six, Including Accused Doctor's Husband, Arrested
At least 11 skulls and 54 bones were found on the premises of the private hospital in Wardha district.
The police in the Wardha district of Maharashtra on Sunday, 16 January, arrested Dr Niraj Kadam, the husband of Dr Rekha Kadam, who has been accused of performing an illegal abortion of a minor girl at the Kadam Hospital.
Later, a court in Wardha remanded him to police custody till 18 January.
At least 11 skulls and 54 bones, suspected to be of foetuses, were found on the premises of the private hospital in the Wardha district’s Arvi on Wednesday, during the investigation of the illegal abortion case.
The police were conducting searches on a biogas plant located on the premises of the hospital on Wednesday, when the skulls and bones were found. They were later sent for laboratory examination.
What's the Case?
Reportedly, a 17-year-old boy had an affair with a 13-year-old girl, and for six months, he was in a physical relationship with the minor girl, which resulted in her pregnancy.
The girl complained to her family of a stomach ache, and when her father told the boy's father about the incident, he threatened to defame his daughter and stated that he would pay the full cost of an abortion.
The girl was then admitted to Dr Rekha Kadam's hospital. Arvi police said that the doctor performed the abortion of the minor by charging Rs 30,000.
The case was registered on Sunday, 9 January. The police have, so far, arrested Dr Rekha Kadam, her husband, the parents of the minor boy, and two nurses of the hospital for allegedly performing the illegal abortion.
Arvi Police, however, suspected that this might have happened before. When the police intensified their investigation, they came across the biogas plant behind the hospital. The police then found a total of 11 skulls and 55 bones of suspected foetuses buried in the pit.
The police have also confiscated the hospital register, which provides information about abortions carried out in the last eight months. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO Act).
(With inputs from Dilip Kamble.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.