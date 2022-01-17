Wardha Illegal Abortion Case: Six, Including Accused Doctor's Husband, Arrested

The case was registered on Sunday, 9 January. The police have, so far, arrested Dr Rekha Kadam, her husband, the parents of the minor boy, and two nurses of the hospital for allegedly performing the illegal abortion.

Arvi Police, however, suspected that this might have happened before. When the police intensified their investigation, they came across the biogas plant behind the hospital. The police then found a total of 11 skulls and 55 bones of suspected foetuses buried in the pit.

The police have also confiscated the hospital register, which provides information about abortions carried out in the last eight months. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO Act).