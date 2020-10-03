Memorial Built For the 20 Soldiers Who Were Martyred In Galwan

The names of the 20 soldiers killed in the violent Galawn Valley clash in Ladakh have been inscribed on a war memorial built in Eastern Ladakh.

According to a Livemint report, the memorial has been built near the KM-120 post on the Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road. The memorial also has the details of the 15 June operations.

China has not disclosed the number of casualties it suffered but as per India’s assessment, the People’s Liberation Army of China suffered twice the number of casualties.