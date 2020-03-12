Wagah Retreat Ceremony Suspended Over Coronavirus, Businesses Hit

"We are not the only sufferers. Many people like rehriwallas, dozens of kiosks, small traders have shut down their evening business for the time being and it will be tough for them to get two square meals if the current situation continues for a few more days," Jaspal added.

Amandeep Singh, an auto rickshaw driver, said, "More than one hundred auto rickshaws used to ply on the Attari road. Most of the drivers have purchased new auto rickshaws by taking loans, but with no tourists to ferry now, paying bank installments and earning livelihood have become difficult."