WADA Suspends India’s Dope Testing Lab For a Second Time
The laboratory, based in New Delhi, was first suspended in August 2019 after officials from WADA visited the site.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended India's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) for a second period of up to six months over non-conformities with international standards, reported Reuters.
The laboratory, based in New Delhi, was first suspended in August 2019 after officials from WADA visited the site. The lab was prohibited from conducting anti-doping activities including scrutiny of urine and blood samples.
“In February 2020, when the six-month suspension period elapsed ... some outstanding non-conformities had not been addressed successfully.”WADA said in a statement
An independent committee from WADA “recommended the initiation of further disciplinary proceedings against the laboratory based on the outstanding non-conformities”. The disciplinary action for additional six months began on 17 July.
In its statement, WADA added that if India’s laboratory satisfies WADA’s Laboratory Expert Group about addressing all the issues, then it may apply for an early reinstatement but failure to comply could lead to another similar suspension.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.