VR Headsets, Crypto Gifts, Dementors: A Look at a TN Couple’s Metaverse Wedding

The metaverse is an immersive cyberspace experience; WIRED defines it as “a persistent virtual world that exists even when you’re not logged in.” It is built using VR and Augmented Reality (AR).

It will encompass our entire current digital spectrum of usage, add our social media handles, mobile apps, online video games, and create a digital economy to operate it.

Just like in the real world, we will be able to make, buy and sell products by turning them into NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Right now, what can and cannot become a reality with the metaverse is unclear.

“The Metaverse is going to be our future. Samsung has already opened a store in the metaverse where people can visit using their avatars and buy their products. Microsoft is developing teams so that companies can hold office meetings in the metaverse. Facebook has a slew of ideas for the metaverse,” says Dinesh, who is a Project Assistant in the IIT Research Lab, and a blockchain enthusiast in his free time.

The blockchain is the base on which the metaverse is created, and also the technology on which digital features such as NFTs, and cryptocurrency is traded on.