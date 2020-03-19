#BreatheFree: Harnessing The Power of Kids For a Cleaner Future
India’s air pollution problem is a serious health hazard and if we do not act in time, it’s only going to worsen from here on. While reducing air pollution is certainly the need of the hour, it’s also essential that we come up with solutions that are responsible and sustainable. That’s exactly what Volvo Car’s #BreatheFree initiative is all about.
In its first season, the focus was on how to protect children from the harmful effects of air pollution. This time, they have gone a step ahead and made children active participants in the process of finding innovative solutions.
They invited young minds to come up with solutions for a cleaner future and the response they got was massive.
They received over 200 innovative entries, out of which, one winner was chosen. 13-year-old Archit Shanbag impressed everyone with his innovation called Semi Automatic Industrial Farm (SAIF). In the following video, he passionately explains how his idea works and the associated business model. Watch it right away.
We’re sure you too are inspired to do your bit. Remember, every single step counts!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
