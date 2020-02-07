‘Voice Notes, Letters’: How Mehbooba & Daughter Spoke In Secret

In a strongly worded note shared on Twitter on 6 February, Iltija Mufti. daughter of Mehbooba Mufti has detailed the accounts of her mother’s six-month-long detention, how she managed to communicate with the former J&K chief minister and the situation in the Valley.

This comes as the Jammu and Kashmir administration booked four politicians, including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah under the the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained since 5 August, when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370.