Chennai Court Dismisses Sasikala’s Plea Against Removal as AIADMK Gen Secretary

In a setback for VK Sasikala, the aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a court in Chennai dismissed her appeal challenging her removal as General Secretary of the AIADMK in 2017.

Sasikala had moved the court in February last year, days after she was released after serving a four-year prison term in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The court dismissed her plea following an interlocutory application from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) and joint coordinator E Palaniswami (EPS), the party’s Legal Wing Joint Secretary AM Babu Murugavel said. The court held that Sasikala had no locus standi to contest the decision.

Sasikala had moved the city civil court contending that the AIADMK general council held in 2017, which expelled her as general secretary, was not valid.