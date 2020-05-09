Vizag Gas Leak: Locals Protest, Want Relocation of Chemical Plant

Days after a styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers Private Limited in Vizag claimed 11 lives and caused 300 others to be hospitalised, locals staged a protest at the factory demanding its relocation from the area and arrest of company officials responsible for the incident.

According to a report in India Today, local villagers laid the bodies of the victims on the road, while protesting in front of the plant.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Thursday and the impact of the gas was felt for up to 5 kilometres from the plant. Authorities have confirmed that the gas leak took place because of a temperature difference between the top and bottom of a tank that contains the material styrene.

Visuals from the protest on Saturday, 9 May, show protesters raising slogans for justice and even being confronted physically by the police. The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed LG Polymers to deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore.