Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers CEO, 2 Directors Among 11 Arrested

The CEO of LG Polymers, two directors as well as eight other officials of the company were arrested by the Visakhapatnam police on Tuesday night in connection with the styrene vapour leak incident, in which 12 people were killed and around 585 people fell sick on 7 May.

Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police RK Meena gave this information to PTI over the phone.

The arrests were made a day after the High-Power Committee (HPC), appointed by the state government to probe the vapour leak, submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, blaming multiple inadequacies on part of LG Polymers.