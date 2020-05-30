Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will finally get to come back to India after being stuck in Germany for over three months. He will reach India on the afternoon of Saturday, 30 May, reported The News Minute. The travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic had forced the chess grandmaster to stay put in the European nation.His wife Aruna Anand told TNM, “He will be returning today (Saturday) and landing in Bengaluru in the afternoon. He will be following the quarantine policy issued by the Karnataka government.”Anand boarded an Air India flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday night. After landing, he will be under quarantine at one of the COVID-19 care centres for two weeks as per the Karnataka government’s rules. After completing the quarantine protocol he will head back to his home in Chennai.The ace player was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess league and was to return to India soon after.(With inputs from The News Minute)