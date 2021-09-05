Visuals Show Syed Ali Shah's Body Wrapped in Pak Flag, J&K Police File FIR
Officials allege that “anti-national” slogans were raised after his death.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have reportedly registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after visuals of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s body being purportedly wrapped in Pakistani flag surfaced on Saturday, 4 September.
Officials allege that “anti-national” slogans were raised after his death, The Indian Express reported.
The veteran Kashmiri separatist leader passed away at his residence in Srinagar late on the evening of 1 September. Following his demise, authorities in Jammu & Kashmir snapped mobile Internet and broadband services. By morning, mobile networks were suspended, too.
With heightened security, women at Geelani's residence reportedly sloganeered and created commotion, stopping the police from taking away the leader's body.
As per a report by the Indian Express, the police stated that the women did not snatch the body but “facilitated” the family to take it to the graveyard.
Naseem Geelani, son of the Kashmiri leader stated, "We wanted the burial in the morning but police refused. They broke open doors and misbehaved with women. We couldn't attend last rights after they took the body forcibly," NDTV quoted.
Meanwhile, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that people at Geelani's residence misbehaved with police officials.
"We never expected such unruly behaviour by the family and other people at Geelani house especially since the police was in regular touch with the family and Geelani Sahab. In fact, Geelani Sahab gifted a book to one of our officers when he visited him last week," NDTV quoted.
On Friday, all internet and broadband services were reportedly restored in the Valley, and curbs on civilian movement were lifted. However, Kashmir observed a shutdown – with businesses and public transport shut – to mourn the leader's demise on Saturday.
On Saturday, a police spokesperson said, “Today, the situation across Kashmir Valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam," PTI quoted.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI and The Indian Express)
