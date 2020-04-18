Visually Impaired Woman Allegedly Raped in MP Amid Lockdown

A 53-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim, who is a banker, was alone at home as her husband remained stranded in another state due to the COVID-19 lockdown, inspector Chandra Bhan Patel of Shahpura police station said.

According to the police complaint, the victim was asleep in her home, located near a hospital, when an unidentified man entered her room and raped her, he said.