Visually Impaired Woman Allegedly Raped in MP Amid Lockdown
A 53-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The victim, who is a banker, was alone at home as her husband remained stranded in another state due to the COVID-19 lockdown, inspector Chandra Bhan Patel of Shahpura police station said.
According to the police complaint, the victim was asleep in her home, located near a hospital, when an unidentified man entered her room and raped her, he said.
"A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and hunt is on for the accused," he said.
The victim was sent for medical examination, he added.
