11 Dead as Crane Collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam
CM Jaganmohan Reddy directed the district collector and the city police commissioner to take immediate action.
At least 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) complex in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday, 1 August.
Among the 11, four were employees of HSL.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the Visakhapatnam district collector and the city police commissioner to take immediate action in connection with the incident, the CM's office said.
“A new crane was being commissioned. A trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We have ordered an inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also from a high-level committee from the administration," Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand was quoted by ANI as saying.
(With inputs from ANI.)
