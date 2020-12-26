Virus Mutation No Cause for Alarm: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Guleria said the UK strain was red-flagged solely because the mutated virus was more infectious. “It, however, does not require extended hospitalisation. Neither does it cause more deaths. There have been many mutations during the last 10 months and it is quite common,” he said, while ruling out the impact of the mutations on the vaccines, according to the report.

“If required, manufacturers can tweak vaccines to make them more effective against major changes in the virus. Currently, there doesn’t seem to be a major change in the virus. So, I don’t really think we need to look at a major change in the vaccine,” Guleria said.

On continuing international flight services, especially to the UK, Guleria said if these were resumed, the authorities should ensure gene sequencing of at least 10 percent of the flyers.