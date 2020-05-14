Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements for small businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis and weeks of lockdown, said creating positivity in the current circumstances was a challenge.Sitharaman on Wednesday, 13 May, announced six relief measures for MSMEs including several categories of collateral free loans, raised investment limits for micro enterprises and relief measures for taxpayers and real estate as a part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package announced by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday.In an interview with NDTV, Gadkari said, “This is not a natural virus. It is an artificial virus and now many countries in the whole world – they are researching on it for a vaccine. The vaccine is not available, it is expected that vaccine will be available as soon as possible, then there will be no problem.”He also said that we need to have a good ‘detection methodology’. “The virus is not natural. This is unexpected because this a virus from laboratory,” he added.Finding a solution was key to creating confidence, Gadkari said, adding that the problem will be solved once people ‘take the vaccine’.A report by BBC also mentions Trump standing by the theory that the virus originated in a China laboratory. He told BBC, “I don't understand how traffic, how people weren't allowed into the rest of China, but they were allowed into the rest of the world. That's a bad, that's a hard question for them to answer (sic).”(With inputs from BBC and NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.