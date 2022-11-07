Viral Video Shows UP Police Thrashing Women During Protest at Ambedkar Nagar

A purported video of male police personnel beating up women – many of whom were Dalits – using lathis in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar has gone viral, sparking fresh allegations of police brutality in the Yogi Adityanath-ruled state.

The women were reportedly staging a protest on Sunday, 6 November, against the alleged vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue in Jalalpur town that took place the previous day.

The video also shows cops flogging and hurling abuses at the women and a woman police personnel pulling at the hair of a protester.