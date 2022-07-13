Viral: How Did 8-Year-Old Gulshan End Up With His Brother’s Body in His Arms?

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

A video of eight-year-old Gulshan sitting with the body of his dead brother in his arms, from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, has yet again exposed the apathetic state of India's rural healthcare infrastructure.

This happened when the father of the two boys was desperately trying to arrange for an ambulance – and had to leave them waiting next to the drainage wall. The younger brother, Raja, had succumbed earlier in the day to water retention in his stomach.

In our latest video in the series 'Harr Viral Video Kuch Kehta Hai..', we look into what led to the disturbing video – and how this is hardly a standalone case of the failure of rural healthcare, at least in Madhya Pradesh.