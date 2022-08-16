ADVERTISEMENT

DCW Asks Delhi Police To File FIR After Video Shows 'Molestation' of Girls in PG

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that the PG's security guard allegedly 'beat up' the girls while he was intoxicated.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday, 16 August, issued a notice to the police over a viral video in which a security guard can be seen allegedly harassing and "molesting" a few girls at a PG hostel.

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Maliwal alleged that the security guard "beat up" the girls while he was intoxicated.

"In a PG hostel running in Karol Bagh, the security guard molested and beat up the girls in a state of intoxication. We received the complaint through Twitter. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a notice has been issued to the police. Will ensure strict action in the matter," Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

'Provide Report by 18 August': DCW Tells Police

In the video of the incident, a man can be seen forcefully grabbing a woman by her arm as she tries to free herself.

The DCW took suo moto cognisance of the incident. It also said that a complaint had been filed with the owner of the PG but no action was taken.

"The Commission has taken this matter seriously and has issued notice to Delhi Police. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has asked Delhi Police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused," the DCW said in a statement, adding that the police has been asked to provide a report in the matter by 4 pm on 18 August.

"The brazenness of the act is unnerving and strongest action needs to be taken," Maliwal said.

