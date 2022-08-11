Vipul Chitalia, 'Mastermind' Accused in PNB Fraud Case, Granted Bail by HC

Vipul Chitalia, the former vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies and an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 11 August.

In March 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Chitalia and claimed that he was a "mastermind" who reported directly to diamond trader Mehul Choksi.

Chitalia was allegedly instrumental in preparing applications for putting through the fradulent transactions of the LoUs (Letters of Undertaking) and FLCs (Foreign Letters of Credit). He was also privy to the modalities for putting through the transactions, the agency had noted.

The Rs 12,636-crore fraud was allegedly perpetrated by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.