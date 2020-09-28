2 Dead, Vehicles Torched: Violent Protest Erupts in Rajasthan

Two people were killed in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur in the protests that turned violent by members of the tribal community over the recruitment of government school teachers.

After four days of violent protests, the Rajasthan ministers and the delegation of the tribal community finally met on Sunday, 27 September, to resolve the issue. A team of protesters met Tribal Area Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives. On Sunday, the situation seemed under control, the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway which was earlier blocked by the protesters was cleared and traffic resumed along National Highway 8.