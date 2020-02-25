Violence Erupts in NE Delhi’s Chandbagh Area; Shops Set on Fire
As violence continued to rage in northeast Delhi, rioters set shops on fire and pelted stones in the Chandbagh area on Tuesday, 25 February.
Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd in the area, where paramilitary forces were also deployed to bring the situation under control. PTI reported.
A total of 13 people have been killed and over 130 people injured in the violence reported in northeast Delhi.
The rioters damaged two fire tenders in Gokulpuri, while crowds raising incendiary slogans set on fire fruit carts and rickshaws in Maujpur, PTI reported.
As the violence continued unabated, police officials said the situation was under control and flag marches were conducted in Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas and other places.
11 FIRs Registered in Connection With NE Delhi Violence
Delhi Police on Tuesday said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi and the force is responding to incidents involving anti-social elements.
Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the area continued to reel under violence. Over 20 persons have been detained and one person arrested till now, police said.
Randhawa said 56 police personnel sustained injuries, including two IPS officers.
He appealed to people to maintain peace, cooperate with police and not to pay heed to rumours.
Meanwhile, CBSE will reschedule exams scheduled for Wednesday, 26 February in northeast Delhi. However, exams in the rest of the national capital will be conducted as scheduled.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )