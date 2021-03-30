Violence at Nanded Gurudwara: 4 Police Personnel Injured, 17 Held
The violence was triggered after denial of police permission to take out the annual Hola Mohalla procession.
Seventeen people were reportedly detained by the police in connection with the violence that ensued outside a Gurudwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded.
The violence was triggered after denial of police permission to take out the annual Hola Mohalla procession, owing to the COVID-19 restricts. Four police personnel were injured in the incident. Six police vehicles were also reported to have been damaged.
According to a report by The Indian Express, several hundred Sikhs had gathered outside the Gurudwara, on Monday, 29 March, for the Hola Mohalla despite being denied permission for taking out a procession. The crowd reportedly became violent when the police tried to disperse them in order to maintain social distancing.
MORE ABOUT THE INCIDENT
A video of the incident shows a huge mob outside the Gurudwara, armed with sticks and swords, kicking away police barricades and attacking a handful of police personnel.
Nanded Range DIG Nisar Tamboli has further that “when the Nishan Sahib (a triangular saffron-coloured flag) was brought at the gate around 4 pm, several participants started arguing and over 300 youth stormed out of the gate, broke the barricades and began attacking the policeman”.
Rajneesh Seth, Maharashtra DGP, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the situation is “totally under control since yesterday (Monday)”.
“We have arrested 17 people for the violence. Four policemen were injured in the incident but they are out of danger.”Rajneesh Seth, Maharashtra DGP
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against 200 people under multiple sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and rioting.
MORE ABOUT HOLA MOHALLA
Hola Mohalla is a festival celebrated by Sikhs around the time of Holi every year and pertains to the display of their martial skills during the festival.
Nanded, on its part, is an important Sikh pilgrimage centre and home to the sacred shrine of the Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib.
