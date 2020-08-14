Vinod Khosla Talks About Philanthropy for a Sustainable World

After the resounding success of its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.

This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.