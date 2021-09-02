'Sir' & 'Madam' Cause Gap: Kerala Village Panchayat Bans Colonial Honorifics

Mathur village panchayat is now the first civic body in the country to ban salutations such as these, with the aim of reducing the gap between common people, people’s representatives and civic body officials.

The decision, unanimously taken by the panchayat council, has already been implemented. The resolution, moved earlier this week by the 16-member Congress-ruled village panchayat, also found backing from seven CPI(M) nominees and one BJP member.

“Cutting across politics, everyone in our panchayat is particular about creating a friendly and warm atmosphere in the office. All of us had a feeling that the salutations like sir or madam used to create a gap between us and people approaching us with their issues,” PR Prasad, vice president of Mathur panchayat, was quoted as saying by PTI.