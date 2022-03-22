'INC Disconnected from Ground Reality': Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Congress
Singh, who joined the party in 2018, said INC is unable to realise the sentiments of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.
Vikramaditya Singh, Congress leader from Jammu & Kashmir and former member of the J&K Legislative Council, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party on Tuesday, 22 March.
In a letter addressed to the party's National President, Sonia Gandhi, Singh said:
“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) with immediate effect. It is my belief that the INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”
He tweeted a copy of the resignation letter and said, “My position on critical issues vis-à-vis J&K, which reflect national interests do not align with that of Congress. INC remains disconnected from ground realities.”
Singh, the son of former Union Minister and Congress leader Karan Singh, had joined the party in 2018.
