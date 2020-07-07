UP Police ‘Can’t Find’ Slain DSP’s Complaint on Cops Aiding Dubey

According to The Indian Express, the FIR had been filed by a woman from Bikaru (the same place where Dubey ambushed and killed the eight policemen), Roli Shukla, who claimed that Dubey and five others had broken into her house, beat her up and threatened to kill her family unless they paid Rs 2 lakh. Three of the people named by her are also named in the FIR filed by police in relation to the incident on Friday, 3 July, when Dubey’s men ambushed the police officers sent to arrest him.

Mishra’s letter claims that he had directed Tiwari to take strict action against Dubey, and that he had informed the SSP about the incident. However, when no action on the case took place, he checked the records and found that Section 386 had been removed from the FIR, and the incident was being considered one of old enmity.

The modification of the FIR was done, according to Mishra’s inquiries, at the behest of SHO Tiwari, who allegedly frequently visited and talked with Dubey.