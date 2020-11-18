Vijayanagara to Become K’taka’s 31st District, Cabinet Okays It

The opposition to the new district was highest in Ballari City where farmer associations, lawyer groups and pro-Kannada groups led by BJP leaders Somashekara Reddy and Karunakara Reddy, both brothers of the former Minister and mining baron Janardhana Reddy, holding protests against the move.

Even Congress leaders in the district did not come forward to support the move.

It was earlier reported that of the 11 taluks in Ballari, five taluks — Ballari, Kurugodu, Siraguppa, Sandur and Kudligi — will be part of Ballari while six taluks — Hosapete, Kampli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kottur, Hadagali and Harappanahalli — will constitute Vijayanagara district.

The Cabinet is likely to form boundary maps and confirm the new taluks in the next meeting.