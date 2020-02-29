Vijay Rupani Says Spent Only Rs 8 Cr on Trump Visit, Not Rs 100 Cr
Refuting reports that the BJP government in Gujarat splurged Rs 100 crore on US President Donald Trump's visit, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday, 28 February, in his address to the Assembly, said that a total of Rs 8 crore had been earmarked for the occasion.
Opposition Congress had claimed in the House on Thursday that the government spent Rs 100 crore. Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia also tweeted on Friday that the government spent "Rs 100 Crore for US President's 3-hour visit" to Ahmedabad on 24 February.
Rupani denied it. “I am very surprised that they (Congress) are talking about Rs 100 crore spent on US President Donald Trump’s visit. I do not know where they got this number from. From the state government only Rs 8 crore was sanctioned, out of which Rs 4.5 crore was spent on roads by the AMC,” Rupani said, The Indian Express reported.
"Roads which were built near the Motera stadium were already sanctioned by the AMC. These roads are for people, because Trump has left,” he said.
On 24 February, Trump, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took part in a 22 km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad and addressed over 1.10 lakh people at the Motera stadium.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, PTI)