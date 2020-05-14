Indian fugitive and former liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Thursday, 14 May lost his appeal in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India, clearing a major roadblock for the Narendra Modi government to bring him back in the next 28 days.The former parliamentarian, who ran India's largest spirits company, United Spirits, and founded the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, faces charges of fraud and money laundering worth 1.3 billion. He left India in March 2016 under the pretext of personal reasons.Mallya has defrauded at least 17 Indian banks, drawing loans which he allegedly routed to gain full or partial stake in about 40 companies abroad.As per IANS sources in London, now that Mallya's legal options in the UK have exhausted, he may still attempt to pull strings in the office of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who gets to have the final say on his extradition to India.Mallya Appeals to UK SC in Last-Ditch Effort Against ExtraditionAfter losing an appeal in the London High Court against an extradition order to India, Mallya had filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court earlier this month.Earlier on Thursday, he offered the Central government that he will repay 100 per cent of his loan dues provided the case against him was closed. Mallya, however, said that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored by the Modi government.Interestingly, he congratulated the Indian government over the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, which was announced to revive the economy that has taken an unprecedented hit due to the prolonged lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.CBI Calls it a ‘Victory’The CBI, in a statement said that the decision of the UK court was a victory of the investigating agency“Decision of UK High Court to order extradition of Vijay Mallya is a milestone in CBI’s quest for excellence and a reminder that economic offenders, facing probes in large value frauds, cannot consider themselves as above process merely because they have changed jurisdictions,” the CBI said.“The judgement also vindicates the painstaking investigation by CBI, especially since Mr Mallya had raised various issues with regard to the admissibility of evidence, the fairness of investigation itself and extraneous consideration, with a view to divert attention from his own acts,” the agency said.Disappointed, Will Pursue Legal Fight: Mallya on Extradition Order(With inputs from IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.