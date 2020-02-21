Former Congress Minister’s Residence in Kerala Raided
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Thursday, 20 February conducted a search at the residence of former health minister and Congress MLA V S Shivakumar in Kerala in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.
The raid comes a day after the Vigilance special cell had filed an FIR against the Congress leader naming him as the first accused in the case in which some of his personal staff were also involved, officials said.
The case was registered when Shivakumar was the minister in the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government in the state.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)