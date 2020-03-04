2 Muslim Men Brutally Assaulted in UP 'For Delhi Violence': Report
A shocking video which surfaced online on Wednesday, 4 March, from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh shows two men being brutally thrashed by a group of 5-6 people as they plead for mercy.
In the video, victims can be heard addressing the attackers as "bhai" (brother) and asking for mercy.
An NDTV report quoted one of the victims, who was unnamed, as saying, "We were on our way to the market to buy carrots... you can ask the store. They (attackers) parked bikes in front of us and dragged us away. There were around six or seven men. They asked us, 'You think this is Delhi?'"
The report, which identifies the victims as Muslims, said one of them claimed the attackers abused them with religious slurs and accused them of cow slaughter.
Talking about the incident, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP of Bulandshahr said that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway. The Hindu reported that the FIR identifies the five attackers as Shivam, Satyaveer, Sachin, Badal and Dinesh Pandit.
Singh claimed it was a case of brawl between the two groups.
As per NDTV, the FIR filed by the police doesn't mention any reason for the attack. More details are awaited in this case.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)