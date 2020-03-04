2 Muslim Men Brutally Assaulted in UP 'For Delhi Violence': Report

An NDTV report quoted one of the victims, who was unnamed, as saying, "We were on our way to the market to buy carrots... you can ask the store. They (attackers) parked bikes in front of us and dragged us away. There were around six or seven men. They asked us, 'You think this is Delhi?'"

The report, which identifies the victims as Muslims, said one of them claimed the attackers abused them with religious slurs and accused them of cow slaughter.