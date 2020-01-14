Mumbai Students Take to India Vs Aus ODI to Protest Against CAA
During India's ODI match against Australia in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, a group of approximately 50 students from Mumbai protested against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) on Tuesday, 14 January.
The students said, “We, the students of Mumbai, are at the Wankhede Stadium, at India vs Australia match for peacefully showing our message, depicting no NPR, no NRC and no CAA, we won’t do anything apart from silently showing our message written on the t-shirts”.
The students also cited BCCI rules that say messages except commercial ones can be conveyed to spectators.
Loading...
“Mumbai students, who are also the majority of cricket lovers in a stadium game, decided to take their CAA protest to the game they love and enjoy. The nature of the constitutional crisis the CAA poses demands bigger and larger audiences, something like an India-Australia cricket match offers. It was essential that the audiences and cricket lovers, world over, know what kind of human rights crisis India is facing,” said Fahad Ahmad, former General Secretary of Students’ Union and a PhD student at TISS was quoted in a press release as saying.
The protest was organised by Mumbai Against CAA, a student group that has been agitating against the CAA, NPR and NRC demanding it be repealed.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)