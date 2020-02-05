Manoj Tiwari on Shaheen Bagh, Nrc & Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta and Vishal Kumar
During campaigning for Delhi elections, BJP launched several attacks on the Delhi government and Arvind Kejriwal. From inflammatory statements made by the BJP to the questions of Shaheen Bagh, biryani, and Delhi's schools, Quint Hindi spoke to Manoj Tiwari about it all.
Will Manoj Tiwari pass his big exam?
BJP is prepared to pass with good numbers. We have made preparations to make Delhi a happy Delhi. In 5 years, 5 lakh children failed in Delhi. Delhi government is not focused on that. Kejriwal government forced weak children to fail in the 9th standard to have good board results. The children themselves are saying that they are not being taught.
On asking Manoj Tiwari about the Shaheen Bagh issue, he said that the BJP is raising the issue of security of Delhi. He added that on the orders of the Delhi government, riots were being conducted and places like Shaheen Bagh are being set up in the city.
When Manoj Tiwari was asked why BJP hasn’t fielded Muslim candidates, he said that in the past Muslim candidates haven’t won when they have been fielded. He added that the party thus sends them to the Rajya Sabha.
