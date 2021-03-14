Video Goes Viral As 17-Year-Old Beaten, Made to Lick Shoes in MP

He further said that the incident happened due to a dispute over Rs 2,000. “When the victim did not return home on Thursday night, a missing person complaint was filed by his parents. Later the video of the boy being thrashed surfaced," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per the police's Investigations, the four accused took the victim to a ground in Nayagaon area. There, the victim was slapped multiple times by one of them, while another tried to make him smoke a cigarette, and all of them forced him to clean and lick their shoes.

One of the accused Passi was arrested two days ago, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)