Video From MP Captures Disturbing Incident of Mass Molestation in Alirajpur

A disturbing video clip from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district has gone viral where two women can be seen being molested by a group of men.

The video footage captured this incident of mass molestation which took place amid the ongoing Bhagoriya Mela – an annual fair that is held in the district.

Several men could be seen forcibly abusing two women in the video, as onlookers walked by and recorded videos on their phone without intervening.

Talking to The Quint, Manoj Kumar Singh, SP Alirajpur, said that they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the sections of molestation and sexual harassment.

"We came to know about the video yesterday and upon investigation we found that the incident happened nearly 1.5 kilometre from the place where the fair is being held. We have sent several teams and have identified some of the boys seen in the video; the investigation is being expedited and the results will come soon," he said.

Further details are awaited.