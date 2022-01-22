Video Captures Pledge to Make India a 'Hardcore Hindu Rashtra', Case Registered
More names might be added to the FIR after identification and further investigation, the police stated.
The Chattisgarh police on Saturday, 22 January, registered a case against one Pramod Agarwal for promoting enmity between religious groups after a video pledging to turn India into a 'hardcore Hindu Rashtra' went viral on social media.
The video showed a group of people gathered around a fire in Chhattisgarh's Korba, pledging to practice discrimination on the basis of religion.
"Today, all of us hardcore Hindus, residents of Baki Nongra, district Korba, Chhattisgarh hold fire as our witness and pledge that we will make India a Hardcore Hindu Nation. We, in our establishments, our homes, and our businesses will keep only Hindu brothers so that we can strengthen our Hindutva," the oath stated in Hindi.
A written complaint was subsequently registered against the video at Kotwali police station.
As per the complaint, the accused were propagating religious fanaticism.
Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police from Korba, Bhojram Patel said:
"An FIR has been lodged against one Pramod Agarwal and others under the IPC Section 153 (A) [Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony] over the written complaint received in Kotwali police station and the investigation is going on. More names might be added to the FIR after identification and investigation into the matter."Bhojram Patel, SP
Earlier in January this year, a video from a village in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, allegedly calling for boycotting of 'Muslim Vendors' had gone viral. In the video, people were heard pledging to refrain from any commercial transactions with Muslims.
