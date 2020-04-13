Veteran Cong Leader, Ex-Union Minister Rajasekharan Passes Away
Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister MV Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, 13 April, after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 91.
The Congress leader was ailing from old-age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters. An agriculturist and rural development consultant, the Congress leader was born on 12 September 1928, at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district.
“Shri Rajashekharan, son-in-law of former Chief Minister S Njalingappa, was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development,” Yediyurappa said.
“He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha. He was known for value-based politics and had served as the Union minister of state of planning and statistics,” the chief minister added.
Yediyurappa prayed for his soul to rest in peace, and strength to his family and followers to bear this loss.
