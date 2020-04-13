Veteran Cong Leader, Ex-Union Minister Rajasekharan Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister MV Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, 13 April, after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 91.

The Congress leader was ailing from old-age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters. An agriculturist and rural development consultant, the Congress leader was born on 12 September 1928, at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district.