Varun Gandhi Writes to UP CM Amid Rains in Pilibhit, Several Villages Flooded
Gandhi has asked Adityanth to provide compensation, along with crop insurance and a package to help out the farmers.
Several villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district have been flooded after incessant rains and the release of excess water from Uttarakhand where heavy rains have claimed dozens of lives over the past few days.
Sharda river which enters UP from Uttarakhand led to the flooding of several villages on its banks, after water from Sharda Banbasa barrage in Uttarakhand was released.
The situation is such that water has entered the houses in dozens of villages, forcing people to stay in the water, while the crops of farmers have also been completely submerged in water.
Varun Gandhi Writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Menwhile, Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 20 October, stating that in his constituency of agriculturally-driven Pilibhit, which include Barkheda, Bisakput, Puranpur and Bahedi, floods have caused massive destruction of crops such as sugarcane and led to also the loss of livestock, including cattle.
In light of the losses borne by farmers, Gandhi has asked Adityanth to get a survey done of the districts in which damage was caused by floods and also provide compensation, along with crop insurance and a package to help out the farmers.
Water also entered the police station in Bareilly district's Baheri tehsil.
Along with Thana Hazara area’s Bazaar Ghat, dozens of villages are in the grip of flood but hardly any arrangement has been made by the administration.
Earlier as well, the swelling up of the Sharda river has led to thousands of acres of sugarcane getting destroyed. The already suffering farmers have again been hit by this disaster.
Moreover, people are now forced to migrate due to their inundated houses, while some try to reach higher ground carrying the few essential items.
There are also people sitting on trees, waiting for help from the administration.
