‘Inhuman Treatment’: Varavara Rao’s Family Moves SC For Bail

Varavara Rao’s family had raised concern over his health in the past and said that the 80-year-old was not receiving proper care in Taloja jail’s hospital ward. The activist, who has been imprisoned in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was moved to JJ Hospital in July 2020. He tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital and developed further health complications.

Rao was shifted to Nanavati Hospital for further treatment after the NHRC intervened, but he was sent back to the prison’s hospital ward on 26 August again.