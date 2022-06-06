ADVERTISEMENT

2006 Varanasi Blasts: Waliullah Khan Sentenced to Death, Life Imprisonment

The special task force investigating the case had said that Khan had links to a Bangladesh-based terror group.

The Quint
Waliullah Khan, who was convicted in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, was sentenced to death penalty and life imprisonment on Monday, 6 June.

On 4 June, District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar had convicted Khan in connection with two cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and mutilation. He was also charged under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The accused was, however, acquitted in one case because of inadequate evidence against him.

The Blasts

The serial bomb blasts had rocked Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on 7 March 2006. The blasts at the city's Sankat Mochan temple and the cantonment railway station had led to the deaths of at least 20 people, and left more than 100 injured.

The first blast had taken place at around 6:15 pm inside the temple. Fifteen minutes later, another bomb exploded at the cantonment railway station.

After lawyers in Varanasi refused to plead the case, the Allahabad High Court had transferred the case to Ghaziabad's district court, PTI reported.

A total of 121 witnessed were produced with regard to the three cases against Khan.

In April 2006, the special task force that was investigating the serial blasts, had alleged that Khan was linked to a terrorist organisation in Bangladesh called Harkat-ul-jehad Al Islami.
