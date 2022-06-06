2006 Varanasi Blasts: Waliullah Khan Sentenced to Death, Life Imprisonment

Waliullah Khan, who was convicted in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, was sentenced to death penalty and life imprisonment on Monday, 6 June.

On 4 June, District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar had convicted Khan in connection with two cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and mutilation. He was also charged under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The accused was, however, acquitted in one case because of inadequate evidence against him.