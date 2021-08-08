Case on Casteist Remarks Against Vandana Katariya: Police Arrest Third Accused
The police arrested 23-year-old Sumit Chauhan on 8 August after a tip-off from informers, a release stated.
Uttarakhand's Hardiwar police arrested a third accused in connection with the case where castiest slurs were hurled at an Indian hockey team player's family. Vanadana Katariya's family was subjected to casteist slurs after the team lost to Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics.
The police has arrested 23-year-old Sumit Chauhan on 8 August after a tip-off from informers, a release stated. Till now, two other accused, both brothers, 21-year-old Ankurpal and 25-year-old Vijaypal, have been arrested.
The complainant in the case is Katariya's brother, Chandra Shekhar. He registered an FIR at Sidkul police station on 4 August, alleging that three men celebrated outside their home after the Indian team lost.
They danced in celebration, hurled abuses with casteist remarks, and burst crackers in front of their home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.