Case on Casteist Remarks Against Vandana Katariya: Police Arrest Third Accused

Uttarakhand's Hardiwar police arrested a third accused in connection with the case where castiest slurs were hurled at an Indian hockey team player's family. Vanadana Katariya's family was subjected to casteist slurs after the team lost to Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics.

The police has arrested 23-year-old Sumit Chauhan on 8 August after a tip-off from informers, a release stated. Till now, two other accused, both brothers, 21-year-old Ankurpal and 25-year-old Vijaypal, have been arrested.