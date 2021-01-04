Vandalism of Mobile Towers: RIL Moves HC Seeking Action by Govt

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought urgent intervention of government authorities to stop the vandalism of mobile towers amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three new farm laws.

Over at least 1,500 mobile towers in Punjab, mostly affiliated to Reliance Jio, were vandalised over the past few weeks allegedly by farmers protesting the laws, leading to Captain Singh issuing a stern warning and ordering action against the culprits.

“Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab & Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants,” the telecom giant said in a statement.