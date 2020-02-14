Google’s Valentine’s Day Love Doodle Not Released in India
This Valentine's Day, Google came up with the idea of an ‘out of the world’ love doodle that features two aliens exchanging gifts.
Other than the doodle, one can even gift GIFs to their loved ones with messages like, 'You're out of this world', 'My world revolves around you' and 'Love you to the moon and back'.
Google has never disappointed us with its quirky, out-of-the-box doodles. Whether it's about celebrating birthdays or to honour somebody, we have seen it all.
But there's bad news for India. This doodle is available only in selective countries and India, doesn't fall in that category.
Given all the excitement around the doodle, many in India were disappointed that it was not released here.
