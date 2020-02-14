Google’s Valentine’s Day Love Doodle Not Released in India
Google's new doodle on Valentine's Day doesn't get a India release
Google's new doodle on Valentine's Day doesn't get a India releaseGoogle Screengrab

Google’s Valentine’s Day Love Doodle Not Released in India

Anandi Saha
India

This Valentine's Day, Google came up with the idea of an ‘out of the world’ love doodle that features two aliens exchanging gifts.

'The Valentine's day Doodle
'The Valentine's day Doodle
Google Screengrab
Loading...

Other than the doodle, one can even gift GIFs to their loved ones with messages like, 'You're out of this world', 'My world revolves around you' and 'Love you to the moon and back'.

'You're out this world' GIF
'You're out this world' GIF
Google Screengrab
'My world revolves around you' GIF
'My world revolves around you' GIF
Google Screengrab
'Love you to the moon and back' GIF
'Love you to the moon and back' GIF
Google Screengrab

Google has never disappointed us with its quirky, out-of-the-box doodles. Whether it's about celebrating birthdays or to honour somebody, we have seen it all.

But there's bad news for India. This doodle is available only in selective countries and India, doesn't fall in that category.

The map indicates the countries where the doodle has been released
The map indicates the countries where the doodle has been released
Google Screengrab

Given all the excitement around the doodle, many in India were disappointed that it was not released here.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...